Amazon erstmals wertvoller als Microsoft >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Hello bank! 100 detailliert: GoPro ytd... » voestalpine derzeit Solo-Vertreter... Amazon is bigger than Microsoft for the first time (AMZN, MSFT) Amazon's market value passed that of Microsoft for the first time Wednesday.Amazon is now the third-largest company in the United States.Shares of Amazon rose 2.57% Wednesday, sending its market value higher than Microsoft for the first time. The e-commerce behemoth is now the third-largest company in...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...