Cryptocurrency expert to help drive the growth of the crowdsourced internet-sharing system provider

SID (Share Internet Data) Limited, developer of a crowdsourced, blockchain-enabled, internet-sharing system, has strengthened its Advisory Board with the addition of David Drake, a recognized ICO authority.

Drake is the Founder and Chairman of LDJ Capital, a multi-family office which deals in various funds such as but not limited to fund-of-funds, realty funds, venture capital funds and hedge funds. LDJ Capital has 50+ global directors and family office partners maintaining relations with institutions and family offices with $1.5 trillion in assets.

He collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all ICO fundraising in the US. His crypto hedge funds hold crypto, ICOs and fintech equity as seed investments to help new coins be made via ICOs.

He said, "I am excited to join this project with an existing product that has a noble, humanitarian cause attached to its mission. I'm looking forward to contributing to the initial phase of the SID Limited success story and hope to drive the business forward."

Drake's knowledge and expertise will help SID Limited as it continues to expand the scale and scope of its business and technology, which is powered by FRINWO. SID Limited facilitates the sharing of WiFi hotspots all over the world.

The company aims to grow internet availability in markets that are currently underserved or where the population simply can't afford to access WiFi. This has the potential to drive 500 million people out of poverty.

SID Limited Chairman Jose Merino said, "We are excited to bring David on board as a senior Board Advisor, and look forward to leveraging his vast knowledge on cryptocurrencies, the blockchain, and ICOs."

"At present, large swathes of the global population cannot afford internet access, but our solution has the power to change that," Merino concludes.

About SID Limited:

SID Limited is a tech start-up created to boost the global internet connectivity status with its already developed new disruptive technology which gives users a simple and efficient way to share crowd-sourced internet access. The SID team have extensive tech and telecom backgrounds, including ex-leadership positions in major blue-chip companies.

