JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - February 15, 2018) - Claim Central Consolidated (CCC), a global pioneer in digital claims fulfilment and live video streaming, is pleased to announce the company has been selected as the technology partner to power the digital claims transformation for one of Florida's largest property and casualty (P&C) insurers, Security First Insurance (Security First).

Named one of Florida's best places to work by Florida Trend Magazine in 2017, Security First provides homeowners', condominium and renters insurance across the state. The company has earned a reputation for developing and investing in technology which transforms the customer experience. Over the last nine months, Security First has been exploring claim technology to improve the claim customer experience while lowering claim and operational costs.

"We have a network of strategic partners that enables us to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver an incomparable experience to our customers," said Werner Kruck, chief operating officer for Security First Insurance. "While exploring potential claim technology partners, we were not only looking for innovation, but also a cultural fit. Claim Central, like Security First, has a vision of transforming the insurance experience, and we are not only adopting the ClaimLogik technology, we're also reorganizing our operations and implementing their claim management methodology. It's a major initiative that is going to deliver powerful results both internally and externally, and for the long term."

Security First is planning to complete the integration by the end of the year. ClaimLogik is an additional layer of technology that will be integrated into the company's existing claim management system. This implementation will enable Security First's internal users, external distribution channel partners, and customers to more efficiently connect with the company's established ecosystem of adjusters, emergency services, and restoration providers on a single platform. The ClaimLogik implementation will also enable Security First to provide complete transparency into the claim process from first notice of loss (FNOL) through to resolution, while enhancing the service experience for customers.

"The ClaimLogik digital ecosystem is something we have never seen before in the U.S. insurance market, yet it easily integrates into our existing claim administration system," said Kruck. "The flexibility of the technology was very important to us and trying something new, well, that's just part of our corporate DNA. ClaimLogik will give our customers greater control of the claim process and it will allow them to more quickly restore their properties through a seamless claims experience."

"In a technology-driven, customer-centric world, insurers are continuously looking for ways to transform the way claims are managed to remain competitive and relevant to their customers," said Brian Siemsen, global CEO for CCC. "We are delighted Security First has selected ClaimLogik as its technology of choice for this claim transformation project. The process transparency, speed of settlement, and improvement in operational efficiencies will give Security First Insurance a competitive edge now and well into the future."

About Claim Central Consolidated (CCC)

Founded in 2002, Claim Central Consolidated (CCC), is a global leader in property, auto and cyber insurance claims; insurance technology and real time-data. Our market-leading technology solutions are completely transparent, simplifying the claims process and significantly improving policyholder service satisfaction on behalf of leading insurers across the globe. For more information, please visit www.claimcentral.com.au.

About Security First Insurance (SFI)

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians' vulnerability to natural catastrophe. Company founder, Locke Burt, was serving in the Florida Senate in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew made landfall. It was one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history, leaving behind more than $26 billion in insured losses and a crippled insurance industry. Locke wanted better for the state and its residents and created Security First Insurance. The company now serves policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year. For more information, please visit: www.securityfirstflorida.com.

