Preliminary consolidated sales results of AS Olainfarm for January of 2018 show that sales have reached 9.19 million euros, which is comparable to the sales volume demonstrated in January of 2017. The biggest sales increase was achieved in Uzbekistan, where sales grew by 237%. Sales to Ukraine grew by 222%, but sales to Kazakhstan increased by 131%. The biggest sales reductions were experienced in The Netherlands, where sales shrunk by 89% and Poland, where sales shrunk by 40%. Major sales markets of Olainfarm group in January of 2018 were Latvia, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Products of the group were sold to 31 countries.



Olaine, 2018-02-15 17:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 2018, Sales, Thsnd. Changes to January Share in total consolidated sales EUR 2017 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 2 922 18% 32% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 1 716 -27% 19% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 1 696 5% 18% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 1 107 222% 12% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 249 131% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 210 4% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 172 -40% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 171 237% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 145 -13% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 97 -89% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 705 2% 8% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 9 190 0% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sales numbers of daughter companies of AS Olainfarm that provide significant impact on consolidated results show that sales of Latvijas Aptieka in January reached 2.03 million euros, which represents an increase by 18% compared to January of 2017. Sixty-nine pharmacies were operating during January. Sales of SIA Silvanols during this period were 0.42 million euros, which represents a reduction by 16%. Combined sales of Tonus Elast and its Russian based distributor Elast Medical reached 0.52 million euros. Combined sales of medical companies Diamed and Olainmed reached 0.2 million euros, while sales of Belarus based company NPK Biotest also reached 0.2 million euros.



January, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales markets of Olainfarm 27 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales markets of the Group 31 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of pharmacies of Latvijas Aptieka 69 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales of Latvijas Aptieka € 2 026 519 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Combined sales of Olainmed and Diamed € 197 000 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales of NPK Biotest € 196 028 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Combined sales of Tonus Elast and Elast Medical € 515 252 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales of Silvanols € 418 216 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



According to unconsolidated preliminary results, sales of As Olainfarm in January 2018 reached 7.1 million euros, which represents a reduction by 9% compared to the same period of 2017. Biggest sales increase was achieved in Uzbekistan, where sales grew by 237%. Sales to Ukraine grew by 222%, but sales to Kazakhstan grew by 175%. The biggest sales reduction was experienced in The Netherlands, where sales shrunk by 89%. Major sales markets during January were Belarus, Latvia, Russia and Ukraine. In total products of Olainfarm were sold to 27 countries.



January 2018, Sales, Thsnd, Changes to January Share in total unconsolidated sales EUR 2017 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 1 500 -7% 21% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 1 498 16% 21% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 1 486 -36% 21% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 1 107 222% 16% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 234 175% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 207 5% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 171 237% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 137 -4% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 133 -50% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 97 -89% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 529 -6% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7 099 -9% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary sales targets of AS Olainfarm for 2018 are being finalized, therefore the percentages of achieved sales targets will be provided beginning with the next monthly sales reports, once budgets for 2018 are approved.







JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



