London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,228.87 in afternoon trade on Thursday, helped along by a solid performance from miners, while companies with exposure to South Africa did well as investors welcomed Jacob Zuma's resignation. Old Mutual and Mondi - both of which have dual listings on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Securities Exchange - racked up healthy gains as Cyril Ramaphosa took over from Jacob Zuma as president of South Africa. The South African rand rallied to its highest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...