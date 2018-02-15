Scancell Holdings announced on Thursday that it has entered a collaboration agreement with Dutch company ISA Pharmaceutical, which will see further development of Scancell's Moditope anti-cancer platform. In return for an upfront payment and royalty fees, the agreement will allow Scancell an exclusive worldwide license to use ISA's AMPLIVANT technology to manufacture, develop and commercialise its Moditope development candidate, Modi-1. Cliff Holloway, chief executive of Scancell, said: "This ...

