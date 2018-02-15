Sentiment among US homebuilders remained strong in February, according to data released on Thursday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index was unchanged from the previous month at 72, in line with expectations. The index measuring future sales expectations rose two points to 80, hitting a post-recession high, while the gauge of buyer traffic was steady at 54 and the current sales conditions index declined by one point to 78. By region, the index for the ...

