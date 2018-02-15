Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SSB) (Paris:DIM) resolved at its most recent meeting to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on April 3, 2018, to pay a dividend for fiscal 2017 of €0.46 per share. The previous year's dividend was €0.42. Under this proposal, the total profit distributed would rise by 9.5% from €38.7 million to €42.4 million.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to ratify the cooptation of Dr. Lothar Kappich as Director of the company. In September 2017, Lothar Kappich replaced Professor Arnold Picot, who passed away on July 9, 2017. Kappich's directorship would last for one more year.

In addition, the Board of Directors will submit a proposal to approve the renewal of the appointments of Susan Dexter and Anne-Marie Graffin as Directors, each for a three-year term.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,081.0 million according to preliminary figures.

