Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Dave Weiler Joins Broadcast Management Group to Lead Consulting Practice Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. ("BMG") welcomes nine-time Emmy winner Dave Weiler as Senior Vice President of their broadcast consulting practice group.

Weiler joins BMG from Media Edge Consultants, acquired by BMG, where he was managing partner. Recent projects include launching an OTT channel for Flywheel Sports and CBS Sports Interactive.

Prior to founding Media Edge Consultants, Dave served as Vice President of Operations and Studio Directing for ESPN for nearly 20 years. Dave brings to the table a dynamic, highly focused, and results-oriented approach to the media business. A thirty-five-year professional career has garnered him extensive media experience in the areas of production, creative, operations and management, and he knows what it takes to create award-winning productions. As part of his leadership role at ESPN, Dave oversaw contract negotiations for facilities and personnel in support of new network launches and for various individual show productions. He built successful operations in both union and non-union environments, domestically and internationally. Dave is experienced in long-range planning at the corporate level and managing large organizations as well as small business units. He is recognized for spearheading efforts in implementing new business development initiatives to ensure optimal operational efficiency. Dave has a track record of building strong relationships with customers and all levels of professionals alike

"I have known and respected Dave for over fifteen years. We first worked together on the launch of ESPN's Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn, Cold Pizza, and numerous other shows and specials. He is a true leader in our industry," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of BMG. "Dave is the perfect person to lead our growing domestic and international consulting practice."

"I'm excited to start a new challenge with BMG and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive production acumen," said Mr. Weiler. "As a full service industry provider, BMG's experience and passion for creating a quality product for clients is uparalled."

"We look forward to having Dave join our senior management team and leading our broadcast consulting group. Our clients across all four practice groups will greatly benefit from Dave's expertise," said BMG's EVP of Production, Andrew Ryback.

BMG has four practice groups: multi-camera live productions, broadcast consulting, creative content development, and long-term production staffing. BMG's receent consulting clients include the US State Department, Verizon, ICFJ, PBS, and a major US brokerage firm. BMG's broadcast consulting division specialized in launching OTT channels, production facility build-outs, production operations, production staffing, content development and strategy.

Broadcast Management Group is an international production, consulting, staffing and series development company with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Contact:

Ty Lorenzo

Public Relations, Marketing

Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

757.535.8187

tlorenzo@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.