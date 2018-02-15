Global Waldenstrm Macroglobulinemia (WM) Market Spotlight 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This Market Spotlight report covers the Waldenstrm Macroglobulinemia market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 4,600 incident cases of Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia in people aged 40 years and over worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 6,000 incident cases by 2025.

It is estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases worldwide were males in 2016. Worldwide, the incidence of Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia is highest amongst older individuals aged 60-79 years.

Imbruvica, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is the only approved drug by the US Food and Drug Administration for Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia focus on targets such as proteasome, Bruton's tyrosine kinase and cluster of differentiation 20. These drugs are administered via the oral, intravenous and subcutaneous routes.

There were only two licensing and asset acquisition activities involving Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia drugs during 2012-17. The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia have been in early and mid-phases of development, with 95.9% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 4.1% in Phase III.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while China has the top spot in Asia .

leads the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia space is dominated by completed trials.



