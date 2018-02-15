BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

Statement re Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that it has today entered into a mandatory closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 31st January 2018.

The Directors of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Emerging Europe plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 January 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 20 March 2018.

Barbara Powley

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5610

15 February 2018