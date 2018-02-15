Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of August 28, 2017, it has opened a sales, marketing and distribution office in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers ("JLT") in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with its partner Alawwal Properties Corp. ("Alawwal").

The opening of the Dubai office is an important milestone for Pool Safe as it will set the foundation and platform for further development throughout the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA"). Under the incorporated name Pool Safe MENA DMCC, Pool Safe and Alawwal will use the Dubai office as its regional presence and intends to expand on its initial inroads into hotels, resorts, and waterparks in the MENA Region.

"We are pleased to deliver on our stated goal of opening the Dubai office, which will enable us to buildout our operational footprint and sales channels. MENA is an expansive marketplace and having partners on the ground, working with us, is fantastic," said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. "The offices in Dubai will provide us with the modern infrastructure and trade network we require to meet the huge market opportunity in the MENA region."

"Our initial discussions over the last few months lead us to believe that there will be considerable demand for the PoolSafe product," said Mohannad Sharafuddin, Managing Partner, Pool Safe MENA. "Now that our office is open and our staff in place, we are excited to fully embrace this great business opportunity."

The Pool Safe MENA address is Gold Crest Executive Tower, 15th Floor, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster C Dubai, UAE. PSI MENA is managed by Mr. Al Mohannad Sharafuddin.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to there being considerable demand for the PoolSafe product in MENA and PSI MENA's ability to meet such demand. Examples of risk factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the MENA region; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating the newly opened PSI MENA office with the Company's overall business; and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser

Chief Operating Officer

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

T: 416-630-2444

PSI MENA

Mr. Al Mohannad Sharafuddin

E: msharafuddin@poolsafeinc.com

T: 971-52-7777-515