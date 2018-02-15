PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company Looks to Fill Open Technology Positions in Hiring Initiative for the United Kingdom

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company announced today a robust hiring initiative for 30 full-time positions in the United Kingdom (UK) as part of a plan for further European expansion. The positions are in the company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) practices for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"Our in-house recruiting team personally reviews each application submitted through PowerObjects' website," said Terah Ramaekers, Director of Talent Acquisition at PowerObjects. "As we expand our footprint in the UK, we're eager to continue this tradition of handpicking the best and brightest talent in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 consulting space."

As part of their hiring initiative, PowerObjects is hosting a networking happy hour event at the Old Bank of England on 22 February 2018 to introduce prospective candidates to the company culture. The event will also provide an opportunity for individuals in the ERP and CRM space to speak directly with part of the hiring team, as well as other members from within the company.

PowerObjects is a global company, recognized by Microsoft as winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration award.

Those interested in learning more about PowerObjects' company culture and to learn more about the open positions are invited to attend the networking event. To view and apply for the open positions, go to the company's website.

PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company, is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

