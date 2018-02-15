X-Ware IoT Platform Enables IoT on Microsemi's Mi-V RISC-V ISA

Express Logic, Inc., the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOS), announced today that its industrial-grade X-Ware IoT Platform-powered by the industry-leading ThreadX RTOS-provides turnkey support for Microsemi's Mi-V RISC-Vinstruction set architectures (ISAs). RISC-V, a standard, open ISA under the governance of the RISC-V Foundation, offers the open source community portability as well as the ability to test and improve cores more rapidly than they could using closed ISAs. This is because the RISC-V intellectual property (IP) core is not encrypted and therefore can be used to ensure trust and certifications not possible with closed architectures. Microsemi's new Mi-V ecosystem brings together a number of industry leaders involved in the development of RISC-V to leverage their capabilities and streamline RISC-V designs for customers.

Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform, the industry's most comprehensive deeply embedded run-time offering, includes the ThreadX RTOS, the FileX embedded FAT file system, the embedded GUIX UI framework, the NetX/NetX Duo embedded TCP/IP protocol stack, and the USBX embedded USB support.

Safe, Secure, Seamless IoT Connectivity

The X-Ware IoT Platform contains no open-source code, provides high performance, and boasts an extremely small footprint. The X-Ware IoT Platform automatically scales to use only what is needed by the application, making it perfectly suited for the smallest low-power IoT devices.

In addition to the performance and size advantages of the X-Ware IoT Platform, Express Logic's ThreadX, FileX, and NetX Duo have attained the highest level of safety certifications. They include IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and IEC 60335-1 Annex R, 1998.

X-Ware IoT Platform also offers advanced security protocols, including NetX Secure IPsec, TLS, and DTLS.

"With over 6.2 billion ThreadX deployments, we are pleased that Express Logic has expanded its X-Ware IoT Platform support to the Microsemi Mi-V RISC-V ISA for our award-winning PolarFire FPGAs," said Tim Morin, Director of Strategic Marketing, Microsemi. "This development effort not only supports our needs but also contributes to the entire RISC-V development community. Customers can now select RISC-V for their new designs and have industrial-grade IoT connectivity and security without compromise."

Mi-V RISC-V support also enables developers to confidently leverage the entire X-Ware IoT Platform solution, including the GUIX embedded GUI and USBX embedded USB solutions and technologies.

"Express Logic is pleased to be a foundational part of Microsemi's Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem," said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. "Our X-Ware IoT Platform, powered by the industry-leading ThreadX RTOS with over 6.2 billion deployments, is the preferred embedded software platform for all designs requiring industrial-grade run-time solutions, making it an ideal fit for serious products based on the RISC-V architecture."

Demonstration at Embedded World, Hall 4-122

Express Logic will be demonstrating ThreadX for the RISC-V architecture using the Microsemi RISC-V PolarFire evaluation board at the Embedded World Conference February 27 through March 1 in Nuremberg, Germany, stand 4-122.

About Express Logic and ThreadX

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX RTOS, the high-performance NetX and NetX Duo embedded TCP/IP stacks, the FileX embedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX Host/Device embedded USB protocol stack, and the GUIX embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Express Logic products include full source-code and are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.

ThreadX, TraceX, FileX, and X-Ware IoT Platform are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, USBX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

