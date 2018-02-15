Wound Management Technologies Inc.: Wound Management Technologies Announces J. Michael Carmena Appointed Chief Executive Officer

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WNDM) Board of Directors today announced their unanimous approval for the election of J. Michael Carmena to Chief Executive Officer of Wound Management Technologies and all wholly owned subsidiaries, effective immediately.

Over the past year, Mike has lead the revitalization of the company, recruiting in new, high caliber talent to every management position, each with decades of experience in medical/surgical device businesses. He has streamlined and fortified the operational processes and programs and focused the company on the development, marketing, and sales efforts that have led to accelerated growth.

Mike has more than 35 years of broad-based financial and operations experience. He began his career at Arthur Andersen & Co., followed by senior financial positions in oil and gas, ranching, and financial asset management. He has also served as a board advisor for a pharmaceutical manufacturer. At HealthPoint Biotherapeutics, where Mike served as Senior Director of Finance & Administration and as Controller, he was instrumental in developing the business from a private startup and in closing the $770 million acquisition by Smith & Nephew, where he then served as Senior Director, Business & Sales Operations of their Biotherapeutics' Division.

The Board of Directors has full confidence in Mike's ability to lead Wound Management Technologies due to his demonstrated accomplishments in leadership and the current company trajectory.

About Wound Management Technologies

With its number one goal of improving patient outcomes, Wound Management Technologies develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It has a strong history of developing long-term, strategic partnerships with a focus on products that fuse nature with science. Its primary products are in the $11 billion U.S. consumable medical device market and in the $1.5 billion biomaterials market. Wound Management Technologies sells and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant. Wound Management is anticipating new revenues from its recently launched HemaQuell® Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit our website, www.wmgtech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

