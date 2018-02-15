Tentsile Looks to Progression Brands to Leverage Experience and Resources to Fuel Growth

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Tentsile, an innovative tree-tent brand and environmental steward, and Progression Brands Group, an equity investment and operating group, are excited to announce they have entered into a partnership. Through the agreement, Tentsile will leverage the industry experience and resources available through the Progression team, pairing it with their expertise and category defining tree tent innovations.

"Progression has the right mix of resources, cross-category experience, and an authentic passion for helping entrepreneurs and their brands," said Alex Shirley-Smith, Tentsile Founder and CEO. "As a creative, an architect and inventor, I am thrilled to have the guidance of Progression. As industry insiders they can surround our team with their support and expertise and bring Tentsile to the next level."

Tentsile launched in the UK in 2013 with its Flagship "Stingray" Tree-Tent, and has been re-defining the tent category ever since. The Brand is leading the charge evolving camping and backyard adventures. Combining the comfort and versatility of a hammock with the security and multi-person-occupancy of a tent, the range of suspended shelters are unimpeded by ground conditions and takes outdoor experiences to the next level.

"Alex has built a dynamic and passionate company, while creating a new product category at the same time," said Ian Widmer, President and CEO of Progression Brands Group. "We are very excited to support Tentsile as they continue to build the brand, reverse the effects of global de-forestation, and expand the tree-tent category."

Progression takes a unique approach to equity investment directing emerging brands through today's intricate retail landscape and building business plans that stage brands, like Tentsile, for future growth and success.

Continued Shirley-Smith, "As an emerging brand in a new world of retail, we are greatly appreciative of our partnership with Progression. The outdoor industry is evolving quickly in the world of e-commerce and we want to ensure that we are staged to continue to expand, to protect and aid the forests, and innovate with products that excite our loyal consumer base."

About Tentsile

Born out of passion, Tentsile makes the most versatile tents in the world and are committed to an ethical and ecological business model that educates its customers about the magic and majesty of being in forests and nature, while saving the world's trees and engaging in tree planting projects at the same time. For every Tentsile sold, 18 trees are planted.

www.tentsile.com

About Progression Brands Group

Progression Brands Group is an equity investment and operating group committed to partnering with emerging brands who focus in the active lifestyle industry. Headquartered in Minnesota, with members based across the United States and Europe, the group blends their access to capital with deep industry expertise to create a platform for brands to compete in today's complex retail market.

www.progressionbrands.com