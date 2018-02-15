2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report Gives Aryaka the Top Customer Score Among All SD-WAN Providers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that it has been ranked ahead of all other SD-WAN players in the FeaturedCustomers' 2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report (https://www.featuredcustomers.com/media/customer_success_report/FC-CUSTOMER-SUCCESS-REPORT-WINTER-2018-SD-WAN.pdf).

Aryaka was named a "Market Leader" in the report, based on over 800 verified customer references and other content. Additional factors contributing to the score include the momentum of web traffic and search rankings, along with employee satisfaction and engagement. The total score for Aryaka was 98 out of a possible 100 points, the highest score listed in the report.

Last year, Aryaka achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 65 (http://www.aryaka.com/press/aryakas-customer-experience-support-outpaces-technology-telco-industries-net-promoter-score-65/), which is more than five times higher than the telecommunications industry average of 12.1. Aryaka had received high scores for implementation, onboarding experience, ease of use, and customer support.

"Customer support and user satisfaction is one of the top priorities in our organization," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "We're honored that so many of our end users spoke so positively of their partnerships with Aryaka and that we've been able to have such an incredible impact on their network operations and business execution. Being named a market leader in this report is validation that our dedication and commitment to our customers is both valued and differentiated."

According to FeaturedCustomers, market leaders are categorized in the report as vendors with sizable market share and a substantial customer base.

"Aryaka's managed-service model perfectly synced with our requirements, and their support is lightyears ahead of the competition," said Jason Dickens, Enterprise Infrastructure Manager for Flow International and Aryaka customer, as part of the report.

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility into a single solution that is delivered as a service.

