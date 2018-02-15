US stocks opened higher on Thursday but were unsteady on their feed, meaning a fifth day of gains was not assured as investors eyed higher-than-expected inflation print from a day earlier and mixed jobs and producer prices data. At 1500 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 200 points higher but wobbled after an hour or so, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq making similar moves. The previous day's inflation data was still on traders' minds, as the consumer price index for January ...

