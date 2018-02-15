Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good naturedTM"), is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Fraser Valley-based meal delivery service, Fuud.ca.

From ensuring there are no BPAs, phthalates or phytoestrogens to cutting-edge designs that enhance freshness and visibility, good natured™ is helping Fuud.ca extend its commitment to healthy living all the way through to the packaging. This combination of benefits makes it possible for good natured™ and its customers to make the move away from reliance on fossil fuels and deliver better food packaging for our own health and the environment.

Fuud.ca joins the increasingly long list of Lower Mainland businesses that have decided to adopt good natured™ plant-based packaging and further their commitment to sustainable operations.

"At Fuud.ca, our focus is on ensuring that wherever possible, our ingredients are organic, fresh and locally sourced. Sustainability and ethically produced ingredients are the foundations on which this business was built and therefore good natured™ packaging could not be more in line with our values," said Thomas Buchan, co-founder of Fuud.ca. Thomas added: "We are able to provide our customers with the peace of mind that not only is our meat organic and has no harmful chemicals in it, but the packaging we now use is also free of chemicals of concern."

A passion for sustainability was not the only reason Fuud.ca decided to switch to good natured™'s packaging citing that the innovative product design meant Fuud.ca could use less packaging and reduce its packaging weight without compromising appearance. That means more meals at once, fewer trips and lower carbon emissions.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good naturedTM added: "We're very excited to be working with Fuud.ca, one of the fastest growing meal delivery services in British Columbia. With a shared passion for the environment and ethically produced products, Fuud.ca and good natured™ can look forward to a lasting relationship in providing great products that are free of chemicals of concern to our customers."

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good naturedTM is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good naturedTM is creating better everyday productsTM that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About Fuud.ca

Whilst on a family trip to New Zealand, Thomas Buchan (co-founder of Fuud.ca) came across a food delivery service that delivered farm-fresh foods and recipes to your doorstep. Through his own experience of busy work schedules resulting in a lack of available time to prepare nutritious and varied meals, Thomas knew that this was a service he would take full advantage of back at home in Fraser Valley, BC.

So, in 2016 Thomas Buchan and friend Riti Chrea founded Fuud.ca. Fuud.ca locally sources ingredients and then works with local chefs and bloggers to create a variety of scrumptious recipes tailored to the BC palette. Today the company has over 300 recipes and has delivered over 30,000 meals to BC homes looking for a tastier and more convenient dinner option.

For more information: fuud.ca

