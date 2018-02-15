Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade in its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 9, 2018 to February 14, 2018:

Code) 2018.02.09 29,909 44.9485 1,344,365 BATE 2018.02.09 90,000 44.9385 4,044,465 CHIX 2018.02.09 60,000 44.9446 2,696,676 TRQX 2018.02.09 395,151 44.9343 17,755,834 XPAR 2018.02.12 9,690 45.2615 438,584 BATE 2018.02.12 24,696 45.3591 1,120,188 CHIX 2018.02.12 36,317 45.3269 1,646,137 TRQX 2018.02.12 475,511 45.3453 21,562,189 XPAR 2018.02.13 20,000 45.4209 908,419 BATE 2018.02.13 60,000 45.4258 2,725,546 CHIX 2018.02.13 40,000 45.4255 1,817,022 TRQX 2018.02.13 164,121 45.4184 7,454,111 XPAR 2018.02.14 19,996 45.2063 903,946 BATE 2018.02.14 60,000 45.2087 2,712,522 CHIX 2018.02.14 40,000 45.2113 1,808,451 TRQX 2018.02.14 251,606 45.1325 11,355,603 XPAR Total 1,776,997 45.1853 80,294,058

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

