Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") is pleased to report high silver assays from the Legend, Sunshine and Big Dog mineralized zones, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

A high grade five centimeter chip sample from the Legend Zone, initially identified by XRF, and subsequently confirmed by assay, prompted follow-up cleaning of the area and taking a 20 cm (8 inch) by 75 cm (30 inch) channel sample across a 1.5 meter (5 foot) wide zone in the center of the 20 meter wide mineralized zone, as well as chip samples from both sides of the structure. Assays are pending for these samples as well as for select samples from the recently completed 18 meter raise between the Legend Zone and the Sunshine Zone, and for development material from the Big Dog Zone.

This high grade sampling point from the Legend Zone returned 739.25 oz/t (21,269 g/t) Ag prompting the start of mining at the middle of the east face of the Legend Zone with an easterly 1.5 meter (5 foot) wide drift. Mining from the west face of the Zone will commence shortly, to provide two working faces at the Legend Zone.

Concurrently high grade sampling from the Sunshine Zone raise returned 167.28 oz/t (5,203 g/t) Ag.

Long hole drilling of the Legend Zone drift is underway on the north and south ribs to determine the actual width of the zone. The Legend Zone is open along strike to the east and west, is open both to depth, and upward 18 meters to the Sunshine Zone. Mineralization is fine grained tetrahedrite in veins, stockwork and pods.

TABULATION OF SAMPLES, BAYHORSE MINE, OREGON, USA

Sample Type Ag Oz/t Ag g/t Cu % Chip 5 cm, Legend zone 739.25 21,269 13.95 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise 167.28 5,203 2.89 Select blasted rock " 154.83 4,816 2.43 Select blasted rock " 84.94 2,642 6.60 Select blasted rock " 64.49 2,006 0.92 Select blasted rock " (Dupl) 63.88 1,987 0.92 Select blasted rock " 58.70 1,826 5.24 Select blasted rock " 39.54 1,230 2.35 Select blasted rock " (Dupl) 37.71 1,173 2.27 Grab sample (Big Dog) 32.85 1,022 0.29

(Grab/select samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)

All mining projections are based solely on the Herdrick (1981) Report which estimated remaining shipping material to be 166,000 tons at 17 - 20 opt Ag at a 7.5 opt (233 g/t) Ag cutoff for gross contained ounces of between 2,825,000 and 3,324,000 Ag. He further estimated on-site milling material to be 473,000 tons at a 3 opt (93 g/t) Ag cutoff. Testing by Bayhorse with the Ore-Sorter at the Steinert facility in Kentucky has allowed the Company to establish a lower potential cut-off grade of 2.5 opt (77.8 g/t) Ag (News Release BHS2017-14, August 10, 2017).

News release BHS2017-24 reported that mineralization intersected 50 feet below the Sunshine and Junction Zones, 160 and 340 feet respectively from the Mine portal, increased the vertical extent of mineralization to 70 feet from 20 feet in thickness. High silver grades at the Bayhorse Silver Mine have consistently been reported including in News Releases, BHS2014-01, BHS2014-09, BHS2016-10, BHS2016-11, BHS2017-17.





Drift Showing Intense Silver Mineralization, Right Rib, Legend Zone, Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/32844_bayhorse1enhanced.jpg

The Company has established a quality control assay program at the Bayhorse Silver Mine. Production samples are split with half placed into a pulverizer, homogenized, dried, and submitted to XRF analysis with the other half retained for comparison. Check samples are sent for assay to a qualified lab. Mine samples reported are split, with one half retained for comparison. Assaying for the samples reported above was undertaken by Metsolve Labs of Langley, BC. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consisted of a 50 gram sample subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments, "Opening up the Legend Zone demonstrates that there is far greater vertical continuity of high grade mineralization than was previously believed and clearly shows the mineralized structures."

