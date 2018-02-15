iNewswire: Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Southern California

San Diego Based Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Acquires Hom Sotheby's International Realty

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February15, 2018 / Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, in San Diego, California announced that they have acquired Hom Sotheby's International Realty, based in Orange County, California. The acquired firm will now operate as Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

"Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's acquisition of HOM Sotheby's International Realty is a perfect example of an extremely well-executed plan. My team and I understood the importance of combining these two great companies to best represent the strength of the brand in Southern California. The Sotheby's International Realty brand has experienced unprecedented growth in the region and we know that this transaction will make the global brand available to even more top producing brokers and their clientele," says Phillip White, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "I am very proud of the team and have faith that under the direction and strong leadership of Steve Games, Nyda Jones-Church and Brian Arrington, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is poised for continued success."

The acquisition will extend Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's reach north from the Mexican border along the Southern California coast into Orange County, and to the east into the booming resort and retirement areas of Palm Springs, Indian Wells and La Quinta. The company will now support over 900 elite real estate professionals in 32 offices throughout Southern California, making Pacific Sotheby's International Realty one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brand's global network. "The idea of uniting these companies was a long-term dream for us and provides the perfect opportunity to strengthen our market share by connecting two highly relevant markets in Southern California," says Steve Games, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "We have the experience and the resources to successfully operate and grow in this market and we are excited to see it all come together at this time."

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 by Brian Arrington, who joined forces with industry veterans Steve Games and Nyda Jones-Church in 2012. Together they have grown the company into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. The company currently has 22 offices, supporting over 500 real estate professionals across San Diego County. With a sales of over $4 billion in 2017, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty has quickly become the number one real estate company in San Diego by volume. "Our goal has always been to focus on our agents and provide them with the marketing and management support needed to increase their sales production," says Brian Arrington, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Board, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "Quality and a commitment to our clients is ultimately what has set us apart in the industry and has driven our sales volume and rankings."

Hom Sotheby's International Realty, which was founded in 2005, has approximately 300 agents with nine office locations in Orange County and the Coachella Valley. The company ended 2017 with sales volume of over $2.1 billion. Current management will remain in place and continue to lead Pacific Sotheby's International Realty in Orange County and the Desert under its new ownership. "The agents and management in place at HOM Sotheby's International Realty are among the best in the luxury real estate business," says Nyda Jones-Church, Partner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "Integrating the Orange County and Palm Desert area markets with San Diego will provide the company with opportunity to bring additional resources to this market and continue to strengthen the Sotheby's International Realty Brand across Southern California."

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is part of the Sotheby's International Realty network of more than 21,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 930 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2016, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $95 billion USD. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Colby Monet Arrington

619-871-1321,

carrington@pacificsir.com

Steve Games, CEO, Nyda Jones-Church, President and COO, Brian Arrington, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Board

SOURCE: Pacific Sotheby's International Realty