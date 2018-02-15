The latest market research report by Technavio on the global 3D facial recognition systems marketpredicts a CAGR of around 36% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005995/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global 3D facial recognition systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global 3D facial recognition systems market by product (hardware and software), by application (identification and verification), by technology (stand-alone and mobile), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global 3D facial recognition systems market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Increasing adoption of 3D facial recognition in healthcare sector: a major market driver

Face recognition using photo on social networking sites: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global 3D facial recognition systems market with approximately 46% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increasing adoption of 3D facial recognition in healthcare sector: a major market driver

Increasing adoption of 3D facial recognition in the healthcare sector is one of the major factors driving the global 3D facial recognition systems market 3D facial recognition is an end-to-end electronic process that confirms customer convenience and compliance with security regulations such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and personal digital assistants in the healthcare sector has led to the development of many applications for electronic medicine prescribing, diagnosis and treatment, practice management, coding, and billing. These mobile apps are integrated with 3D facial recognition systems to avoid unauthorized access to patient records. Therefore, the use of 3D facial recognition systems improves the safety of healthcare data. Maintaining time and attendance record of employees is another application for 3D facial recognition system in the healthcare sector.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onautomatic identification system, "3D facial recognition is used to register a patient initially, whose records can be linked to his biometrics identity subsequently for access over any mobile device. This process increases productivity and efficiency of the employees and improves customer satisfaction. 3D facial recognition can assist in preventing privacy intrusion into patient information and secure the electronic health records of the patients to maintain data security."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Face recognition using photo on social networking sites: emerging market trend

Facebook has been one of the most widely used social networking sites to upload personal information and photos. The features that allow a user to tag the photos has opened a new opportunity for human identification. These photos are stored in a database where they are saved with the tagged name. Using various algorithms, this data can be scanned to identify individuals through facial recognition. Uploading various photos in different angels makes the identification more accurate. At present, such photo-based identification techniques are proved to have higher accuracy than traditional facial recognition methods. Thus, this is expected to be integrated with the advanced 3D facial recognition to enhance the security features of facial recognition biometrics.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas dominated the global 3D facial recognition systems market, accounting for a share of close to 46%. It was followed by the EMEA and the APAC region in 2017. North America is expected to experience a decrease in its market share as the market is reaching its saturation point and the shift toward advanced biometric technologies such as palm vein recognition and iris recognition. However, APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share due to the availability of low-cost 3D facial recognition systems that will lead to a high adoption rate.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005995/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com