GenesysFund.com - Discusses Smart Apps for the Financial Industry

PORT VILA, VANUATU / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / In the first week of August, the fastest growing micro-investing app in the United States - Acorn - sealed a partnership deal with Clarity Money, a rapidly spreading personal finance app founded by Adam Dell, brother of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell. Experts from award winning forex and commodities broker GenesysFund.com recently explained the significance of this announcement and discussed the influence smart apps will soon have on the financial industry.

The initial surge of banks and fintech companies who offered mobile services received high marks for delivering features that allowed time constrained users to quickly and conveniently carry out important tasks. Still considered an impressive feat today, GenesysFund.com points to recent trends that show the next wave of personal finance apps is poised to break more ground. Driven by the realization that there is strength in numbers, savvy startups like Acorn and Clarity Money are pairing, partnering and joining forces to deliver apps that offer solutions aligned with users' lifestyles, life stages, and the context at the very moment they take out their personal device. By working together, these companies are able to offer features that would have never been possible alone, and are steadily redefining personal finance.

Revolut, a digital only bank, announced a partnership with pension manager Pension Bee that allowed Millennials to combine their pensions into one plan, adding more as they switch jobs. In the United Kingdom, Starling Bank became the first in the country to coordinate with Transferwise, giving Starling customers direct, in-app access to TransferWise's money transfer services. In addition, stocking trading app Robinhood, who is already teamed with StockTwits' real time social network for the financial and investing community, recently added TradeIt to its roster of partners, which ensured users can view brokerage portfolios, place trades, and fund their account without exiting the experience, no matter which broker they use.

As a result, it comes with little surprise that app market data provider App Annie named the finance sector as one of two top categories poised for massive growth. In the U.S. alone, sessions on Android are up 50% to nearly 22 billion, up from 14 billion in 2014. In Europe, Russia and Turkey, usage has increased by over 180%. While the market is growing, the panel noted that so is competition as more fintech companies and even some traditional banks compete for a position to become a one-stop gateway for an entire array of financial needs.

