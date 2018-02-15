Loto Labs, Inc.: Loto Labs Announces Shipping of the First Ever Induction Heating Vaporizer

BELMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Vape Tech startup, Loto Labs, Inc., announced on Wednesday that it had resumed fulfillment of its sought-after portable concentrate vaporizer, the Loto Lux. The reset will see the company continue shipping the high-tech product in limited supply over the coming weeks and months to its crowdfunders, pre-sale customers, and new purchasers. The announcement comes after the company paused production for three months to address manufacturing processes.

Several years in the making, the Lux vaporizer, sees electromagnetic induction heating shrunk down for convenience and portability. Induction as a heating method is known widely among metalworkers and engineers (and, to a lesser extent, chefs looking for an edge in the kitchen) for its higher efficiency, and ability to rapidly heat materials to even, precise temperatures with no direct electrical contact. Thus, induction has been the heating method of choice across various industries. However, it is entirely new to the vaporizer market, and Loto Labs' expects its tech, debuted in the Loto Lux, will soon give resistive heating technology (the current industry standard) the first of several nudges towards obsolescence.

"The speed, efficiency, and flavor delivered by induction are unmatched by anything else on the market," claims Loto Labs co-founder and renowned physicist, Andrew Bleloch, PhD. "Due to the limitations of resistive technology, traditional vaporizers have to climb to undesirable temperatures, exposing significant portions of the vaping material to hotspots." Dr. Bleloch added, "That invariably leads to bad flavor and poor vapor quality, as those systems struggle to quickly achieve a generally desirable average temperature. With induction heating, on the other hand, the temperature is far more uniform, and virtually immediately so, which is among the reasons the Lux tastes so much better."

Despite the difficulty in making induction heating technology small enough for a portable consumer inhalation device, the company asserts the Lux is just the start of where its tech will go. "But it's a fantastic start," adds Loto Labs' president and co-founder, Neeraj Bhardwaj. "We're excited to finally introduce induction heating and Loto Lux to the vaping world," he added. "Many said it couldn't or wouldn't be done, or at least not by such a small team with limited resources. But, we never relented."

Loto Labs filed its first patent application for electromagnetic induction and magnetic hysteresis for vaporization in 2014. With the Lux now proving their concept, Loto Labs emerges as the first company to introduce truly new heating technology in the vaporizer industry in over a decade.

The Loto Lux Vaporizer is now available for purchase at www.LotoLabs.com at the retail price of $399. Due to high demand and limited initial quantities, Loto Labs advised that, should any shortages seem eminent, new customers would enter a queue to receive their Lux units, but the company stressed it has addressed manufacturing processes to best ensure it can meet demand. Loto Labs is also imposing a maximum of 3 premium Lux vaporizers per customer to avoid shortages.

About Loto Labs Inc.

Loto Labs is a Silicon-Valley-based startup founded in 2014 with the mission of engineering the most advanced vaporizers in the world to relentlessly promote wellbeing and responsible satisfaction. Dedicated to continuous innovation, and guided by a deep understanding of its customers and community, Loto Labs leads the charge of technological progress in consumer vaporization with numerous patents-pending, including but not limited to vaporization through electromagnetic induction heating-its first and most profound patent filing to date.

Contact Loto Labs:

415-903-4180

brian@lotolabs.com

SOURCE: Loto Labs, Inc.