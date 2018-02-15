Technavio's latest market research report on the global digital blood pressure monitors market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global digital blood pressure monitors market will grow at a CAGR of almost 10%during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The blood pressure above 130/80 is considered high and may affect the heart and the kidneys. High blood pressure usually leads to a condition called hypertension that is a significant risk factor responsible for overall mortality rate across the world. Hypertension increases the risk of diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, and kidney failures by putting pressure on the arteries. High blood pressure can also cause harm to the brain by causing a transient ischemic attack, stroke, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment. It also affects the eyes by causing damage to the retina, nerves, sexual dysfunction, bone loss and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems as one of the key emerging trends driving the global digital blood pressure monitors market:

Growing demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors (ABPM) are usually used to diagnose white coat hypertension or masked hypertension. The ambulatory blood pressure monitors are available in compact size, arm based or wrist-based, unique user-friendly features for easy accessibility. Measuring blood pressure through ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems is a non-invasive method of obtaining blood pressure readings. The procedure assists physicians in obtaining blood pressure profiles during an individual's daily activities.

"Recording of blood pressure profiles gives an estimate of the mean blood pressure and blood pressure variability. The procedure aids in assessing the various patterns of blood pressure behavior such as white coat hypertension, hypertension, hypotension, dipping, and non-dipping. It also helps to monitor the effectiveness of blood pressure medications," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on patient monitoring devices

ABPM is used to diagnose arterial hypertension at home, clinic, and other home care settings. These ABPM systems are available as arm based and wrist-based and are used accordingly as prescribed by the physician. Vendors in this market are designing and manufacturing ABPM systems with advanced technical features that cater to the requirements of the physicians and the patients.

Global digital blood pressure monitors market segmentation

This market research report segments the global digital blood pressure monitorsmarket by product (stand alone and integrated), by end-users (hospitals and clinics, home care, and ASCs), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, hospitals dominated the end-user segment with a market share of more than 47%. This segment also includes the revenue generated by the clinics. Hospitals may be private entities or working under government institutions. This segment was followed by the ASCs and the homecare segment in terms of market share.

In 2017, the global digital blood pressure monitors market was dominated by the Americas, that contributed to a market share of close to 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. North America, especially the US, is the primary revenue contributor in the Americas because of the availability of adequate reimbursements and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Also, the increasing prevalence of hypertension along with growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, diabetes obesity, and the presence of key vendors in this region will contribute to the market growth in this region.

