Napabucasin (Dainippon Sumitomo) is designed to selectively and simultaneously inhibit multiple key pathways associated with tumor growth and development by targeting the STAT3 transcription factor. STAT3 activation contributes to growth stimulation, angiogenesis, and resistance to apoptosis, which are all significantly associated with tumorigenesis. STAT3 has been suggested as a marker of poor prognosis in a variety of cancer indications, including colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and gastric cancer. Preclinical models of napabucasin in mice with xenografted human cancers have suggested that the drug can effectively block cancer relapse and metastasis.

Key Topics Covered:

Product Profiles

BBI608: Gastric cancer

Napabucasin: Colorectal cancer (CRC)

Napabucasin: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

List of Figures

Figure 1: BBI608 for gastric cancer SWOT analysis

Figure 2: Drug assessment summary for BBI608 in gastric cancer

Figure 3: Drug assessment summary for BBI608 in gastric cancer

Figure 4: Napabucasin for colorectal cancer SWOT analysis

Figure 5: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in colorectal cancer

Figure 6: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in colorectal cancer

Figure 7: Napabucasin sales for colorectal cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

Figure 8: Napabucasin for non-small cell lung cancer SWOT analysis

Figure 9: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in non-small cell lung cancer

Figure 10: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in non-small cell lung cancer

List of Tables

Table 1: BBI608 drug profile

Table 2: BBI608 late-phase trial in gastric cancer

Table 3: BBI608 early-phase data in gastric cancer

Table 4: Napabucasin drug profile

Table 5: Napabucasin Phase III trial in colorectal cancer

Table 6: Napabucasin Phase III data in colorectal cancer

Table 7: Napabucasin sales for colorectal cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

Table 8: Patients treated with napabucasin across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

Table 9: Napabucasin drug profile

Table 10: Napabucasin Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer

Table 11: Napabucasin early-phase data in non-small cell lung cancer

