The "Drug analysis: Napabucasin" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Napabucasin (Dainippon Sumitomo) is designed to selectively and simultaneously inhibit multiple key pathways associated with tumor growth and development by targeting the STAT3 transcription factor. STAT3 activation contributes to growth stimulation, angiogenesis, and resistance to apoptosis, which are all significantly associated with tumorigenesis. STAT3 has been suggested as a marker of poor prognosis in a variety of cancer indications, including colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and gastric cancer. Preclinical models of napabucasin in mice with xenografted human cancers have suggested that the drug can effectively block cancer relapse and metastasis.
Key Topics Covered:
Product Profiles
- BBI608: Gastric cancer
- Napabucasin: Colorectal cancer (CRC)
- Napabucasin: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
List of Figures
Figure 1: BBI608 for gastric cancer SWOT analysis
Figure 2: Drug assessment summary for BBI608 in gastric cancer
Figure 3: Drug assessment summary for BBI608 in gastric cancer
Figure 4: Napabucasin for colorectal cancer SWOT analysis
Figure 5: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in colorectal cancer
Figure 6: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in colorectal cancer
Figure 7: Napabucasin sales for colorectal cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
Figure 8: Napabucasin for non-small cell lung cancer SWOT analysis
Figure 9: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in non-small cell lung cancer
Figure 10: Drug assessment summary for napabucasin in non-small cell lung cancer
List of Tables
Table 1: BBI608 drug profile
Table 2: BBI608 late-phase trial in gastric cancer
Table 3: BBI608 early-phase data in gastric cancer
Table 4: Napabucasin drug profile
Table 5: Napabucasin Phase III trial in colorectal cancer
Table 6: Napabucasin Phase III data in colorectal cancer
Table 7: Napabucasin sales for colorectal cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
Table 8: Patients treated with napabucasin across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
Table 9: Napabucasin drug profile
Table 10: Napabucasin Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer
Table 11: Napabucasin early-phase data in non-small cell lung cancer
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t63ds7/napabucasin?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006157/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Oncology Drugs