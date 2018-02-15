Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEV) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter J. Hawley as Interim President and CEO. Mr. Hawley is currently the Chairman of the Board, and an integral part of the Defiance team with over 36 years of geological and mining experience spanning grassroots exploration through to development and production.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, BSc, BEng, PGeo, has worked extensively with a large number of intermediate and senior mining companies including Teck, Noranda, Placer Dome and Barrick Gold. Mr. Hawley was also the founder and Chairman of Scorpio Mining Corporation from 1998 to December 2014 when Scorpio combined with U.S. Gold and Silver Inc to form Americas Silver Corporation, where he still remains a Director. Mr. Hawley has a track record of raising significant funds for private and public companies along with structuring mergers and acquisitions.

"I look forward to continue working with Defiance's team in advancing the San Acacio Deposit to become the next premier wide-vein, high-grade silver deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico" commented Mr. Hawley, "The San Acacio project has only scratched the surface, hence, our focus is to develop additional planned exploration programs to extend the zones of mineralization at depth and along strike, and target several new zones that have seen limited modern exploration".

In connection with the appointment, Defiance also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 135,000 shares exercisable for five years at a price of $0.35 per share to Mr. Hawley.

A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEqtbHzMeYw) is available on our website, or Click Here to visit our Defiance YouTube Channel (http://www.defiancesilver.com/media/video). Defiance Silver Corp. is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Peter J. Hawley"

Interim President & CEO

Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Sunny Pannu - Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at pannu@defiancesilver.com

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

www.defiancesilver.com

Tel: 604-669-7315

Email:info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.