INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Investigation of Securities Claims Against Henry Schein, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Henry Schein, Inc. ("Henry Schein" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSIC).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Henry Schein shares, and would like more information about the investigation, we encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of The Schall Law firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights without cost to you.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") stated that it filed a complaint against the nation's three largest dental supply companies - Henry Schein, Benco Dental Supply Company, and Patterson Companies, Inc. - alleging they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners. According to this announcement, the complaint details communications between executives of Benco and Henry Schein evidencing the agreement, and their attempts to monitor and ensure compliance with the agreement. The FTC also asserts that Patterson joined the agreement.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

