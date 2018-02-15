Constellation Brands, Inc: Constellation Brands to Present at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 21, 2018

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, president and chief operating officer, and David Klein, chief financial officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EST and is expected to cover the company's strategic business activities, financial and operational performance, and outlook for the future.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's website at www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com/) by following the instructions in the "Investors" section. Following the presentation, the webcast will be available on the company's website for replay through the close of business on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentation and a reconciliation of any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures will also be available on the company's website in the "Investors" section under "Financial History."

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands (https://twitter.com/@cbrands) and visit www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com/).

Media Contacts:

Mike McGrew: 773-251-4934

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141

Investor Relations Contacts:

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170

An attachment accompanying this release is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f721e759-816e-4d8b-882f-681c1973b1cc (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f721e759-816e-4d8b-882f-681c1973b1cc)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Constellation Brands, Inc via Globenewswire

