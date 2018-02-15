Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Schedule

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (Nasdaq:FRTA) plans to release fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. A conference call to review financial results will also be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Webcast Information
Event: Q4 2017 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central)
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/eucsthgo (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/eucsthgo)
Conference Call Information
U.S.: 1-574-990-1396
Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572
Participant Passcode: 9178619
Replay Information
A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the Investor section of the Company's website at forterrabp.com (http://investors.forterrabp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254428&p=irol-presentations).
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRTA) is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit forterrabp.com.
CONTACT:
David Lawrence
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
Forterra, Inc.
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com (mailto:IR@forterrabp.com)
