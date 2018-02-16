Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Feb 16, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of Fujitsu Security Solution AuthConductor Client, a suite of biometric authentication software for PCs. The product is intended for markets throughout the world, starting with immediate availability in the Oceania region.AuthConductor Client provides a secure authentication environment that can replace IDs and passwords when used with notebook PCs and tablets embedded with Fujitsu-made palm vein sensors and fingerprint sensors, or with external sensors connected via a USB.Setting up to use AuthConductor Client is quick and easy, with support provided by appropriate instructional animation when registering biometric information. Additionally, given its compatibility with Active Directory that enables unified management of biometric information and login status, it develops an environment in which multiple users can operate the same PC, and enables management of access logs. AuthConductor Client software supports customer operations across a variety of industries, and can be deployed without changes to applications and other existing systems.Fujitsu plans to successively roll out AuthConductor Client to markets in Asia and North America by September 2018.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.