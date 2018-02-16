HELSINKI, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 16.2.2018 at 8.00 am

Solteq's annual report 2017 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2017 have been published in English and Finnish.

The annual report consists of the Annual review 2017 and the Financial review 2017. The financial review includes the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, the auditors' report and the corporate governance statement.

The annual report is available from the company websitehttps://www.solteq.com/en/investors/. It can also be found as appendix of this bulletin.

Appendices

Solteq Plc. Annual Report and Financial Statement 2017

Further information

Olli Väätäinen

CEO

|tel+358-50-5578-111

e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

Antti Kärkkäinen

CFO

tel. +358-40-8444-393

e-mail antti.karkkainen@solteq.com

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key media

www.solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic industry independent IT and software house that specialises in business solutions. We offer total solutions for both business enhancement by means of digitalisation and for omnicommerce: from back end processes all the way to the customer's purchasing experience and from supply chain management to digital marketing. Our more than 500 experts, who work in five countries, develop and implement solutions for clients in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. In 2017 Solteq's net sales amounted to 62 million euro.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc--solteq-plc-publishes-its-2017-annual-report-and-financial-statements,c2453824

The following files are available for download: