Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: ODYSSEY FOUNDATION / Key word(s): Market launch OCOIN (OCN), Cryptocurrency of ODYSSEY, Enters South Korean Exchange, FUNCoin 2018-02-16 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *OCOIN (OCN), Cryptocurrency of ODYSSEY, Enters South Korean Exchange, FUNCoin* SINGAPORE - Media OutReach [1] - 16 February 2018 - OCOIN (OCN), the cryptocurrency of ODYSSEY, has gone 'live' on South Korean exchange, FUNCoin, today, marking its successful entry into the South Korean market for the first time. This means that investors and traders alike are now able to trade across any country or region due to FUNCoin's global cryptocurrency trading platform. FUNCoin is one of the few exchanges in South Korea that meets the KMC real-name certification system required by its government. This puts FUNCoin in the same league as exchanges such as Bithumb, Upbit, Coinone and Korbit. Just two weeks ago, ODYSSEY, the Singapore-based Foundation, behind OCOIN (OCN), announced that its official cryptocurrency got listed on six major cryptocurrency exchanges, Huobi Pro, Gate.IO, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Bjex and Cobinhood. Launched two months ago, ODYSSEY has already become one of the most talked-about blockchain platforms within the sharing economy. It promises to build the next-generation decentralized sharing economy and Peer-to-Peer ecosystem. Currently, ODYSSEY is based on the Ethereum protocol, but it will also be collaborating with Qtum, leveraging on its interoperability to deliver a universal, seamless and open-source system to all users. Sophie Guan, Project Lead of ODYSSEY, enthused, "We are ecstatic to be listed on FUNCoin. It opens up an additional yet authentic trading platform for all interested parties. South Korea is an important market to us and represents our commitment to operate and reach out to not only its citizens, but also to users across the globe. As one of the few exchanges to be awarded the KMC real-name certification system, we are confident that this will help safeguard and ensure a responsible code of conduct among traders." *About ODYSSEY* The ODYSSEY FOUNDATION is a not-for-profit organization that aims to build the next-generation decentralized sharing economy and Peer-to-Peer ecosystem. The foundation, subject to the laws of Singapore, is a legal entity that has no commercial interest in supporting or engaging in activities for public or private benefits. Members of the foundation shall not partake in any distribution of profits. Any "profits" shall be retained for the foundation for organization and execution of activities and events. For more information, please visit ocoins.cc [2]. *For media queries, please contact:* Angeline Tan PR & Corporate Communications Email: angeline.tan@ocoins.cc 2018-02-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 654901 2018-02-16 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fb96749ec59423ef89723f5f07dfbe3&application_id=654901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f54c67dca364cd08eedf0a757efa0cc8&application_id=654901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 16, 2018 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)