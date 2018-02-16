Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: DATx / Key word(s): Product Launch Cosima Foundation Launches Digital Advertising Blockchain DATx, in Collaboration with QTUM and Avazu 2018-02-16 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cosima Foundation Launches Digital Advertising Blockchain DATx, in Collaboration with QTUM and Avazu* *- *_DATx aims to help advertisers target users more accurately_ SINGAPORE - Media OutReach [1] - 16 February 2018 -DATx, a new blockchain initiated by Cosima Foundation, and in collaboration with QTUM Foundation, a Singapore-based blockchain and Avazu, a leading advertising platform with global coverage aims to help advertisers cut through all the fragmented clutter of user behavioural data to accurately target users and deliver advertisements that are meaningful to them. DATx which is based on a decentralised protocol, is built on blockchain technology combined with artificial intelligence and big data solutions. It strives to resolve challenges that are specific to the digital advertising sphere by veering away from a generic one-for-all approach. DATx has the capability to showcase complete user behavioural patterns, including the time they received the advertisement, how long they viewed the advertisement and whether they made the purchase. Leveraging on this transparent, multi-stakeholder record of end-to-end user behaviour data, advertisers can then refine their audience targeting tools, delivering precise advertising only to relevant users. Thanks to QTUM's platform which bridges the compatibility differences among various blockchain systems, DATx will be able to leverage on it to deliver a universal and seamless open-source system to all users in the advertising space. Respectively, Avazu, the first advertising platform to be compatible with DATx, will enable DATx to customise native advertisements and acquisitions of its customers. DATx's incentive mechanism encourages users to participate and provide feedback, which helps advertising platforms to enhance their user targeting algorithms in delivering relevant advertisements to their target audiences. This promotes active and dynamic interactions among users, publishers and advertisers within the ecosystem. At launch, DATx will establish itself as a user-oriented behaviour archive for advertising needs but will upgrade its protocol to one that recommends content by next year. It aims to eventually evolve to an advertising ecosystem that enhances value creation in its five-year roadmap. DATx's core team members comprise over 80 engineers, product managers, architects and UEX experts, while other key members for the development of DATx include senior executives from Avazu. Its official cryptocurrency, DATx token, is now open for sale to institutional investors, with a total of 10 billion DATx tokens for circulation. Institutional investors who are keen to participate in this token sale, can contact https://t.me/datxofficial01 [2] via Telegram. *About DATx* DATx is dedicated to developing a favourable unified protocol for the entire advertising ecosystem. It aims to build an all-encompassing set of effective, secure and benefit-maximized advertising ecosystem, leveraging on blockchain technology, and combined with artificial intelligence and big data solutions to resolve industry -specific challenges. For more information, please visit www.datx.co [3] for more information. *For media queries, please contact:* Angeline Tan PR & Corporate Communications Email: angeline.tan@datx.co 2018-02-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 654899 2018-02-16 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fb96749ec59423ef89723f5f07dfbe3&application_id=654899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4da725a3222ede26e43d37808ee8fb39&application_id=654899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f64a544b73d9e071773145f8ef367d59&application_id=654899&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 16, 2018