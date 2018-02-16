THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.2 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 3 BBVA Financials Spain 3.2 4 Bayer Health Care Germany 3.2 5 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.1 6 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.1 7 Total Oil & Gas France 3.0 8 Leoni Industrials Germany 3.0 9 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.0 10 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.0 11 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.9 12 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.8 14 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.7 15 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.6 16 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.6 17 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.6 18 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.6 19 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 2.6 20 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.6 21 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.4 22 DNB Financials Norway 2.4 23 Airbus Industrials France 2.4 24 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.4 25 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.3 26 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.3 27 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.3 28 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 29 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.3 30 Nokia Technology Finland 2.2 31 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.2 32 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.1 33 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.1 34 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.1 35 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.1 36 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.0 37 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.0 38 Siemens Industrials Germany 1.8 39 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 0.4 Total equity investments 99.2 Cash and other net assets 0.8 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2018 % of Net Assets France 18.3 Germany 18.2 Netherlands 12.4 Switzerland 11.3 Spain 8.0 Italy 7.5 Norway 5.0 Denmark 4.8 Finland 4.2 Ireland 2.8 Sweden 2.6 Belgium 2.1 Poland 2.0 Cash and other net assets 0.8 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 24.0 Industrials 18.1 Health Care 15.0 Oil & Gas 11.7 Consumer Services 11.1 Telecommunications 7.6 Consumer Goods 7.4 Technology 2.2 Utilities 2.1 Cash and other net assets 0.8 100.0

As at 31 January 2018, the net assets of the Company were £436,246,000.

16 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP