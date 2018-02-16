PR Newswire
London, February 15
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.2
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|3
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.2
|4
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.2
|5
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|3.1
|6
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.1
|7
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.0
|8
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.0
|9
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|10
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.0
|11
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.9
|12
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.8
|14
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.7
|15
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.6
|16
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|17
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.6
|18
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|19
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|2.6
|20
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|21
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.4
|22
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.4
|23
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.4
|24
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|25
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.3
|26
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.3
|27
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.3
|28
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.3
|29
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.3
|30
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|31
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.2
|32
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.1
|33
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.1
|34
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.1
|35
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.1
|36
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.0
|37
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.0
|38
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.8
|39
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|0.4
|Total equity investments
|99.2
|Cash and other net assets
|0.8
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|18.3
|Germany
|18.2
|Netherlands
|12.4
|Switzerland
|11.3
|Spain
|8.0
|Italy
|7.5
|Norway
|5.0
|Denmark
|4.8
|Finland
|4.2
|Ireland
|2.8
|Sweden
|2.6
|Belgium
|2.1
|Poland
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|0.8
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|24.0
|Industrials
|18.1
|Health Care
|15.0
|Oil & Gas
|11.7
|Consumer Services
|11.1
|Telecommunications
|7.6
|Consumer Goods
|7.4
|Technology
|2.2
|Utilities
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|0.8
|100.0
As at 31 January 2018, the net assets of the Company were £436,246,000.
16 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
