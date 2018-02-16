sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2018

PR Newswire
London, February 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.2
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.4
3BBVAFinancialsSpain3.2
4BayerHealth CareGermany3.2
5CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.1
6ENIOil & GasItaly3.1
7TotalOil & GasFrance3.0
8LeoniIndustrialsGermany3.0
9Roche *Health CareSwitzerland3.0
10Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands3.0
11BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.9
12INGFinancialsNetherlands2.9
13SanofiHealth CareFrance2.8
14TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain2.7
15Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.6
16BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.6
17Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.6
18Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.6
19TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark2.6
20MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
21RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.4
22DNBFinancialsNorway2.4
23AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.4
24Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.4
25Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.3
26AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.3
27IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.3
28Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
29Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.3
30NokiaTechnologyFinland2.2
31Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.2
32E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.1
33MediobancaFinancialsItaly2.1
34OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium2.1
35DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.1
36Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland2.0
37OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.0
38SiemensIndustrialsGermany1.8
39GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland0.4
Total equity investments99.2
Cash and other net assets0.8
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2018% of Net Assets
France18.3
Germany18.2
Netherlands12.4
Switzerland11.3
Spain8.0
Italy7.5
Norway5.0
Denmark4.8
Finland4.2
Ireland2.8
Sweden2.6
Belgium2.1
Poland2.0
Cash and other net assets0.8
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2018% of Net Assets
Financials24.0
Industrials18.1
Health Care15.0
Oil & Gas11.7
Consumer Services11.1
Telecommunications7.6
Consumer Goods7.4
Technology2.2
Utilities2.1
Cash and other net assets0.8
100.0

As at 31 January 2018, the net assets of the Company were £436,246,000.

16 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire