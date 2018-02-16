NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, Feb 16, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. will exhibit their latest 5G technology at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1.DOCOMO will demonstrate use cases for its latest high-speed, large-capacity, low-latency, massive-device-connectivity 5G technology, which it is aiming to commercialize in Japan by 2020. Highlights will include a live Japanese calligraphy demonstration by "5G Robot", a humanoid robot that uses 5G to mirror the operator's movements in real-time and perform tasks remotely, as well as exhibits such as "Diorama Stadium" "New Concept Cart", "LANDLOG", and "Real-time 5G Radio Wave Visualizer."This will be NTT DOCOMO's 18th year at Mobile World Congress, but their first time to jointly exhibit with NTT Group. Within the NTT Group booth, DOCOMO will present a range of technologies developed with partners as well as advanced examples of the B2B2X business model, such as AI and IoT-based speech recognition technology and a "fishery ICT buoy" which will show the new value they are bringing to various industrial fieldsAbout NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.