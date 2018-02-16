JTI Renews and Expands Global Top Employer Status

GENEVA, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Top rankings for outstanding work conditions in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America

Africa and North America certified for the first time

Building on its reputation as an excellent place to work, JTI (Japan Tobacco International) is expanding its certified Top Employer status further across the globe. During the annual ceremony in Amsterdam yesterday, JTI was awarded Global Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year, along with more regional certifications and outstanding rankings than ever before: Number One Top Employer in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, Number Two in Africa and Top Employer Middle East. JTI was certified for the first time this year in Africa and North America.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130528/617491 )



Howard Parks, JTI's Human Resources Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member, attributes the company's excellent reputation as an employer to a long-term HR approach that puts people first:"If we think about employees as investors rather than assets, it gets us to a different place in our approach to recruiting, motivating, developing, and retaining them. Like financial investors, our employees are concerned about what's going on today, but they're even more interested in what happens next."

Research conducted by the Top Employers Institute confirmed JTI's successful HR practices across the 54 certified offices and factories in 50 countries[1].

The annual international research is an independent assessment undertaken by the Top Employers Institute, which recognizes leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

"It is great to see how JTI progresses in their results year after year. Our global certification process recognizes companies like JTI, who strive for better conditions for their employees. Aligning HR strategies on an international level, harmonizing employee conditions and setting global standards in leadership are all necessary steps," says David Plink, CEO for the Top Employers Institute.

About JTI

JTI is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 120 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius andLD. With its internationally recognized brand Logic, JTI is also a major player in the e-cigarette market and has, since 2011, been present in the heated tobacco category with Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employsclose to40,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for four consecutive years. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991.

References:

[1]Algeria, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.