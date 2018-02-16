Croda Europe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Croda, has agreed to buy crop enhancement developer Plant Impact for around £10m. Under the terms of the offer, Croda will pay 10.57p in cash for each Plant Impact share, which represents a premium of around 79.9% to the closing price on Thursday. The consideration will be funded from Croda Europe's existing cash resources. Plant Impact researches and develops crop enhancement chemistry to improve crop yield and quality. Its head office and research ...

