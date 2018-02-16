MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/18 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG)(OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report it has produced 5,560 ounces of gold in January 2018 at its Veta Dorada plant in Peru. This production represents an increase of 6.8% compared to January 2017.

Notably, the volume of ore processed increased substantially compared to January 2017. Total tons processed reached 6,732 DMT compared to 5,303 in 2017 a 27.0% increase.

Historically production increases steadily throughout the year. The volume processed in January compared to 2017 is encouraging as we are working to reach a daily production rate of 360 tpd by the end of 2018.

In addition, management is pleased to announce it has approved as a new standard of procedure to report monthly production updates on or about the third week of the following month.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

