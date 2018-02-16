Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa Baby & Adult Diaper Market 2018-2023: P&G Dominates the Overall Diaper Industry, Followed by Unicharm and Kimberly-Clark

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2023, diaper market is growing with more than 7% CAGR over six seven years.

Diaper industry has mainly two segments, one is baby diaper segment and the other is adult diaper segment. Over the years, the product designs and material compositions have continued to evolve to better address the different buyer priorities in the diaper market and the institutional market. Baby diapers are the most widely used products whereas adult diaper is still at a nascent stage in this region.

Baby diapers are further segmented into five types viz. Disposable diapers, Cloth diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants and Biodegradable diaper. In all the region disposable diaper is major contributor among all types of diapers. The baby diaper market is highly consolidated with majority of market being controlled by top three players.

P&G dominates the overall diaper industry, followed by Unicharm and Kimberly-Clark. Usage of adult diapers in every region is depending upon number of old population in that region and acceptance of the same. Incontinence is shrouded by social stigma in many parts of the APAC and MEA, which hinder the growth of adult diaper market in these regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Abbreviations



4. Global Diaper Market Outlook



5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Baby Diaper Market Outlook



7. Middle East & Africa Baby Diaper Market



8. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook



9. Global Diaper Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape



Domtar Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kao Corporation

Kimberly & Clark Corporation

Ontex Group

P&G

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc

SCA Hygiene

Unicharm Corporation

