Active-Investors: Wired News - Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for January 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) ("G&W"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GWR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 14, 2018, the Company, which is an American short-line railroad holding organization, reported traffic volumes for January 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Genesee & Wyoming most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GWR

Overall Traffic Data for January 2018

For January 2018, G&W's traffic was 277,131 carloads; down 137 carloads, or 0.4%, from January 2017.

The Company's same-railroad traffic was 276,630 carloads in January 2018; a y-o-y decrease of 1,638 carloads, or 0.6%, from January 2017.

Segment-Wise Traffic Highlights

North American Operations

G&W's North American segment's traffic was 136,199 carloads in January 2018; a reduction of 1.7% from January 2017. The reported numbers included carloads from the Heart of Georgia Railroad Inc. ("HOG"), which was acquired on May 31, 2017. In terms of same-railroad, the North American segment's traffic fell 2.1% y-o-y, mainly on account of decreased agricultural products and chemicals & plastics traffic.

Highlights of the North American segment's same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from HOG, by commodity group for January 2018:

The agricultural products traffic decreased by 1,325 carloads, or 6.7%, from January 2017. This was on account of decreased soybean meal shipments in G&W's Western Region and decreased shipments of dried distillers' grains (DDGs) in G&W's Midwest Region.

The chemicals & plastics traffic fell 8.2% y-o-y, or 1,306 carloads, mainly due to decreased shipments of ethanol in G&W's Midwest region and industrial chemicals in G&W's Northeast region.

All remaining traffic for the North American segment reduced by a net of 222 carloads from the same period in the previous year.

Australian Operations

G&W's Australian segment's traffic was 49,276 carloads in January 2018, a y-o-y decrease of 5.2%. This was attributed to decreased agricultural products and coal & coke traffic. It must be noted that the carload information for G&W's 51.1%-owned Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.

Highlights of carload information for G&W's 51.1%-owned Australian Operations by commodity group for January 2018:

Agricultural products traffic dwindled 1,315 carloads, or 25.3% y-o-y, owing to a lower harvest in South Australia in 2017-18.

Coal & coke traffic, which mainly operates under a take-or-pay contract structure, fell 857 carloads, or 2.5%, from January 2017.

All remaining traffic for the Australian segment decreased by a net of 529 carloads from the same period in the previous year.

UK/European Operations

G&W's UK/European segment's traffic was 91,656 carloads in January 2018, up 4.5% y-o-y. The increment was primarily due to increased minerals & stone traffic in Poland and the UK, which was partially offset by decreased coal & coke traffic in the UK.

Highlights of carload information for the UK/European Operations by commodity group for January 2018:

The minerals & stone traffic advanced 71.0% y-o-y, or 5,710 carloads, on account of increased shipments in Poland and the UK.

Coal & coke traffic shrank 46.6%, or 1,905 carloads, from January 2017, mainly due to decreased shipments in the UK.

All remaining traffic for the UK/European segment increased by a net of 111 carloads from the same period in the previous year.

Reporting Details

The term carload stands for physical railcars and estimated railcar equivalents of commodities, for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or other measures to move freight, as well as intermodal units. Freight revenues for G&W is paid on a-per car, -per container, or -per metric ton basis to move freight. However, the traffic information excludes activities such as railcar switching, port terminal shunting, traction services, and other similar freight-related services because the resulting revenues are not classified as freight revenues.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Genesee & Wyoming's stock marginally rose 0.24%, ending the trading session at $72.03.

Volume traded for the day: 421.33 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 360.75 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.16%;

After yesterday's close, Genesee & Wyoming's market cap was at $4.46 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 8.21.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors