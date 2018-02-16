Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Edgewell Personal Care Appointed Rod R. Little as Chief Financial Officer

Stock Monitor: Lifevantage Post Earnings Reporting

Rod is a Seasoned Executive with More Than 20 Years of Global Experience

David Hatfield expressed that Rod is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of global experience in consumer goods organizations, significant public company experience, and a track record of driving results through business transformation. David mentioned that Edgewell is happy to bring him on board to collaborate with its executive team as the Company accelerates its path to delivering against its strategic plans.

Rod R. Little's Professional Journey

Rod R. Little was most recently the CFO of HSN Inc. He led the development of a revised financial plan with a greater focus on cost reduction to ensure delivery of financial targets, while also shifting investment priorities to drive long term growth objectives. Additionally, Rod led a strategy renewal, supported by strategic investments in digital, e-commerce and supply chain to deliver value creation in a difficult retail environment.

Before that, Rod served as EVP and CFO of Elizabeth Arden, where he was instrumental in a turnaround that restored revenue growth and profitability to the business. As CFO, he led the company's global finance and IT organizations with nine VP-level direct reports and more than 200 people globally. Earlier in his career, Rod was CFO for Procter & Gamble's global salon professional division, which offered him a broad, global perspective, and valuable consumer insights across a wide product portfolio. Rod holds a B.S. in Management from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Edgewell's Former CFO Resigned in December 2017

On December 12, 2017, Sandy Sheldon, Edgewell's CFO, announced her departure from the Company. Elizabeth Dreyer, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, served as Edgewell's Interim CFO. Sheldon remained with the Company through January 2018 to assist with her transition.

Edgewell Appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2017

In April 2017, the Company appointed Colin Hutchison, Vice President of Commercial International, to serve in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Hutchison leads and executes on Edgewell's integrated global business strategy as well as leads the global commercial, marketing, and operations organizations to best position the Company to deliver on its strategic priorities. Hutchison brought nearly 30 years of operational and leadership experience in consumer goods to the COO role, including 13 years with the Edgewell business.

About Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Founded in 2015, Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of over 25 established brands. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, the Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Edgewell Personal Care's stock marginally fell 0.35%, ending the trading session at $54.29.

Volume traded for the day: 1.36 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 778.92 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Edgewell Personal Care's market cap was at $2.95 billion.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

