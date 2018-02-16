Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Betty Soares has been appointed as CFO of the Company.

Ms. Soares has over 15 years' experience in accounting, finance and business planning within the mining sector. She has held increasingly senior financial positions with global accountabilities. From 2016 to present, Ms. Soares held various advisory roles providing financial strategic leadership to several publicly listed companies, primarily within the mining sector. From 2004 to 2016, Ms. Soares served as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice-President Enterprise Financial Performance Management at Yamana Gold Inc. where she was involved in various aspects of M&A, financings, restructuring and transformation projects. Ms. Soares is a candidate of the Global Executive MBA from the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Soares also serves on the Board of Directors of the North York Women's Shelter, is an active member of Financial Executives International (FEI) Canada and serves on several financial, governance and executive committees within the not-for-profit sector.

Argo Gold would like to thank Alex Falconer for his valuable contribution to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

