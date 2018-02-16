Active-Investors: Research Reports on, Cronos Group, Antibe Therapeutics, Emerald Health Therapeutics, and BriaCell Therapeutics

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Biotechnology industry: Cronos Group, Antibe Therapeutics, Emerald Health Therapeutics, and BriaCell Therapeutics. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 79.39 points, or 0.52%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,407.66. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 1.97 points, or 0.24%, to finish at 834.20.

Moreover, the Healthcare index was up by 0.71%, closing at 89.17.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Cronos Group Inc. (TSXV: MJN), Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ATE), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: EMH), and BriaCell Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: BCT).

Cronos Group Inc.

Toronto, Canada-based Cronos Group Inc.'s stock lost 5.00%, to finish Thursday's session at $9.50 with a total volume of 534,269 shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous year, Cronos' shares have rallied 124.06% and 295.83%, respectively. Shares of the Company, which formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, are trading above its 200-day moving average. Cronos' 50-day moving average of $9.89 is above its 200-day moving average of $4.89. View the research report on MJN.V at:

Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada Toronto, Canada Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ended the session 3.85% lower at $0.25 with a total volume of 636,521 shares traded. Antibe Therapeutics' shares have surged 35.13% in the last month and 177.78% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 13.64% in the past year. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals primarily in Canada, Europe, and the US, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $0.20 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.12. Get the free report on ATE.V at:

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

Victoria, Canada headquartered Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.'s stock closed the day 7.20% lower at $5.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.13 million shares. Emerald Health Therapeutics' shares have rallied 136.73% in the past three months and 353.13% in the previous year. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marihuana and cannabis oils in Canada, are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $6.87 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.38. Access the most recent report coverage on EMH.V at:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

On Thursday, shares in West Vancouver, Canada headquartered BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. recorded a trading volume of 21,500 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.11. Shares of the Company, which engages in the research and development of cancer immunotherapy technology in Canada, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $0.14 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $0.13. Today's complimentary report on BCT.V can be accessed at:

