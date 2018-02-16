SeaBird Exploration Plc: SeaBird Exploration: termination of Munin Explorer charter agreement, combined with a 3 year non-competition restriction

16 February 2018, Limassol, Cyprus

The company has entered into a settlement agreement with Ordinat Shipping AS, the owners of Munin Explorer, for the termination of the charter party agreement and redelivery of the vessel. The transaction is conditional on the fulfilment of certain preconditions and is expected to be approximately cash neutral to the company in 2018 and 2019. The company is estimating that the transaction will save in excess of $2 million over the term of the contract, including the forgiveness of the $2.4 million charter hire payment due 30 June 2020. The settlement agreement provides for a three year non-competition restriction whereby the vessel cannot compete in the company's markets.

With the termination of the Munin charter agreement, the company has completed its historical fleet optimization effort. The entire SeaBird fleet is now composed of vessels that are optimally configured and well positioned to address the company's core markets and the evolving technology requirements.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird's reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

