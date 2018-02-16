Planview accelerates PMO maturity journey with Planview PPM Pro

New capabilities drive PPM adoption and long-term success for every PMO

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Planview announces the new brand identity for its mid-tier project portfolio management (PPM) offering - Planview Innotasis now Planview PPM Pro. Derived from market-leading experience and industry success over the past 10 years, Planview PPM Pro has led hundreds of customers through the portfolio management office (PMO) journey. Planview PPM Pro now features a configurable implementation approach combined with an enhanced user experience. Whether the PMO is just getting started or advancing to the next level of maturity, Planview PPM Pro makes achieving long-term success simple.

"Our mid-tier PPM offering has evolved to become Planview PPM Pro because of Planview's established leadership in the market, addressing the need for broader solutions extending PPM capabilities that advance the PMO's journey," said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. "Organisations need a clear path to successfully advance from one phase of maturity to the next, and Planview PPM Pro makes it possible for these PMOs to seamlessly centralise, prioritise, manage demand, and execute projects, while aligning to strategic objectives."

Customers spanning various industries and sizes participate in shaping the Planview PPM Pro product roadmap through the Planview Inner Circle program. This customer-driven approach is core to defining Planview's comprehensive work and resource management solutions, which enable organisations to focus resources on the work that delivers innovative products, services, and customer experiences.

"We recognise the value that Planview PPM Pro has made to our company culture and using it daily within our organisation has allowed us to move away from spreadsheets, deliver successful projects, and it ultimately enables us to deliver on our strategy here at Etihad," said Johnathan Parker, manager corporate programs and projects, Etihad Airways. "We share dashboards in executive level meetings and use the data as the single point of truth for all of our portfolio outputs."

Planview PPM Pro enhancements include:

A phased-approach implementation that aligns product configuration to customer requirements based on the maturity of their PMO . With new Planview FastTrack implementation packages and best practises developed in partnership with domain experts, organizations can quickly implement the right capability profiles that support centralisation of projects, standardisation, and project portfolio governance, ultimately having the ability to optimize resource utilization and prioritize strategic work.

. With new Planview FastTrack implementation packages and best practises developed in partnership with domain experts, organizations can quickly implement the right capability profiles that support centralisation of projects, standardisation, and project portfolio governance, ultimately having the ability to optimize resource utilization and prioritize strategic work. Plus Mode, a best-in-class PPM timesheet combined with intuitive workspaces gives team members a place to plan work, execute tasks with Kanban boards, share documents, and collaborate. PMOs can capture valuable resource information for improved capacity planning, prioritization of demand, and financial tracking, resulting in successful project delivery.

gives team members a place to plan work, execute tasks with Kanban boards, share documents, and collaborate. PMOs can capture valuable resource information for improved capacity planning, prioritization of demand, and financial tracking, resulting in successful project delivery. A spreadsheet interaction experience that provides a familiar interface for project managers and PMO leaders to seamlessly transition from disparate project management or productivity tools, enabling centralization of projects and faster time-to-value.

that provides a familiar interface for project managers and PMO leaders to seamlessly transition from disparate project management or productivity tools, enabling centralization of projects and faster time-to-value. Expanded reporting capabilities with robust support for OData , empowering stakeholders to make data-driven decisions. Data now seamlessly feeds into the market-leading business intelligence tool of an organisation's choice, such as Microsoft Power BI.

empowering stakeholders to make data-driven decisions. Data now seamlessly feeds into the market-leading business intelligence tool of an organisation's choice, such as Microsoft Power BI. New Swedish language support in addition to English, German, French, and Spanish.

About Planview

As the global leader in work and resource management, Planview makes it easier for all organisations to achieve their business goals. We provide the industry's most comprehensive solutions designed for strategic planning, portfolio and resource management, product innovation, capability and technology management, Lean and Agile delivery, and collaborative work management. Our solutions span every class of work, resource, and organisation to address the varying needs of diverse and distributed teams, departments, and enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview's more than 700 employees serve 5,000 customers worldwide through a culture of innovative technology leadership, deep market expertise, and highly engaged communities. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

