ABG Sundal Collier has been granted membership on the fixed income cash markets of Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm. The member will use the market participant id ABC in its trading activities. The membership will be activated on the 19th of February 2018. Member: ABG Sundal Collier ASA GINET member ID: ABC Valid from date: The 19th of February 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact: Axel Holm +46 405 60 00, Fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm