sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,629 Euro		+0,002
+0,32 %
WKN: 882240 ISIN: NO0003021909 Ticker-Symbol: DAB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA0,629+0,32 %