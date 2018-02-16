Yesterday evening, in Amsterdam, for the third consecutive year Orange was awarded the "Top Employer Global 2018" certification, which recognizes the best human resources policies and practices. Orange is the only telecoms operator among the 13 top global employers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005423/en/

30 countries are certified as Top Employers within the Orange Middle East and Africa region (OMEA) (Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Jordan, Guinea Conakry, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Senegal and Egypt), Orange Business Services (South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, United States, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Russia and Singapore) and Europe (Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Moldavia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia) divisions. France is also a Top Employer. Source: Orange

This prize recognizes the work of all the human resources teams at Orange across the world and confirms the employees' high level of commitment to the company, which is expressed through the employee barometer: 89% of employees say they are proud to work at Orange and 83% recommend Orange as a good place to work.

In total, 30 Orange countries and territories on 5 continents within the Group's footprint were involved in the process and made it a success.

Jérôme Barré, Executive Director in charge of Human Resources, said: "Our employees are at the center of the corporate project implemented by Orange. Our daily mission in the human resources department is to create the right conditions to enable every employee to express their potential to the fullest. This award we received today rewards the efforts made throughout the Group to create these conditions and make Orange the digital and caring employer of the future.

The Top Employers Institute is an organization that audits and certifies excellent work conditions offered by employers to their employees; it covers all HR policies, including talent management, induction, training and skill development, performance management, leadership, career and succession planning, pay and benefits, and culture.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 152,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2017, including 93,000 employees in France. Present in 29 countries, the Group has a total customer base of more than 269 million customers at 30 September 2017, including 208 million mobile customers and 19 million fixed broadband customers worldwide. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the Orange Business Services brand. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan Essentials2020, which places customers' experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @presseorange.

Orange and all other Orange products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005423/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Orange Business Services

Elizabeth Mayeri, +1 212 251 2086

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com