sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,835 Euro		+0,12
+1,12 %
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETLINK SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,778
10,865
19:15
10,775
10,815
19:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETLINK SE
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE10,835+1,12 %